"MORMONS IN THE PIAZZA: History of the Latter-day Saints in Italy," by James A. Toronto, Eric R. Dursteler and Michael W. Homer, BYU Religious Studies Center and Deseret Book, $34.99, 632 pages (nf)

Missionaries first began preaching the gospel in Italy in 1850 in an effort led by Lorenzo Snow. There was a great deal of excitement about preaching the gospel in a land with ties to original members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, but a reality of stymied growth soon beset the effort.

A number of issues eventually resulted in missionaries leaving the country for nearly a century.

The LDS Church received formal legal status in 1993 and missionaries returned. Bit by bit, the membership strengthened and grew to more than 25,000 with a temple under construction.

“Mormons in the Piazza: History of the Latter-day Saints in Italy” is one of the most comprehensive histories of the Latter-day Saints in Italy.

The authors place special focus on the perspective of Italians and provide a number of reasons for the growth of the church in Italy, including a “shifting constellation of factors” that include spiritual appeal, politics, a capacity for adaptation and individual religious proclivities.

The three authors served missions in Italy. James A. Toronto has a doctorate in Middle Eastern Studies from Harvard University, teaches at Brigham Young University and served as President of the Italy Catania Mission from 2007-10 and the Central Eurasia Mission from 2015-17. Eric R. Dursteler has a doctorate from Brown University and is a professor and chair of the history department at BYU. Michael W. Homer is an attorney and independent historian who has received several awards for his publications.

Kurt Manwaring, MPA, is a nonprofit consultant in Taylorsville, Utah. He served a mission in Rome, Italy, and maintains a personal blog at kurtsperspective.blogspot.com.