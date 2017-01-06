WEST JORDAN — Ken Taylor has been putting cars back together for 30 years.

That's why when the Utah Highway Patrol has one — or several — of its patrol cars damaged, they go to Taylor, who works at Higgins Body and Paint.

"If it comes in, it goes directly to me because I'm used to working on the vehicle. I know how they're put together. I've done so many of them that it becomes easy for me," he said.

During the big snowstorm that rolled through Utah on Monday, three UHP patrol cars were hit by motorists who slid out of control. One was hit in the Spaghetti Bowl where I-15 and I-80 meet near 2500 South.

On Friday, UHP Sgt. Todd Royce looked over that vehicle, now sitting in the back lot of Higgins. The rear-end suffered severe damage, and the patrol car will likely be declared "totaled."

"The same day that this trooper was hit, we had two other troopers hit down in Utah County. One of 'em had to jump out of the way, got missed from getting hit by mere inches," Royce said.

The main goal of the UHP is to keep troopers safe, he said, even if that comes at the expense of damaged vehicles. No troopers were injured in any of the incidents on Monday.

But what happens to patrol cars after they're smashed?

An average of 18 UHP patrol cars have been hit each year since 2010. The number of vehicles sent to Higgins for repairs typically correlates with how bad that year's winter is, Royce said.

In 2016, 19 patrol cars were damaged. In 2015, nine were damaged. In other years:

• 2014 — 19

• 2013 — 24

• 2012 — 15

• 2011 — 21

• 2010 — 19

Since Dec. 1, seven UHP vehicles have been hit.

For over a decade, the UHP has contracted with Higgins, 4014 Nike Drive, to repair their wrecked vehicles. On Friday, three UHP patrol cars were still at the shop: the totaled vehicle in the back lot, one that was also hit on Monday but was now sitting in the front lot repaired, and one inside the shop that suffered front-end damage.

That vehicle, Royce said, was used to stop a vehicle going the wrong way on I-15 on Dec. 31 and was stopped near 11400 South.

As Taylor worked on the car used to stop the wrong-way driver, he noted that it wasn't the first time he'd put that particular car back together.

Cars with front end damage can usually be repaired in three to four days, he said, while rear-end damage can take a few weeks.

But all UHP vehicles are a "priority" when they arrive at Higgins, he said. That's why the shop has a dedicated person to work on UHP vehicles.

Putting a patrol car back together is a little more complicated than a typical Dodge Charger because of the additional wiring the cars have for lights, sirens and other special features.

Taylor has seen up to three or four patrol cars at a time in his shop waiting to be repaired. He typically sees more UHP cars during the winter than the summer.

"When it's snowing they seem to stack up," he said.

And he knows when he's about to get busy at work.

"When I'm watching the news, I see it on the news and I'll be like, 'Oh, I'll be seeing that car tomorrow or the next day.' So I kind of get a heads up on what I'll be doing," he said.

The UHP keeps on average 10 extra patrol cars to be swapped out with a damaged vehicle in order to keep troopers on the road, Royce said. Each UHP section also keeps at least one "shuttle vehicle" on hand to keep a trooper in a vehicle until a replacement patrol car can be delivered.