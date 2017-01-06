SALT LAKE CITY — An officer in two Utah County irrigation companies has admitted to embezzling more than $1 million, including selling water shares and keeping the money for himself.

Michael Dean Shumway, 60, pleaded guilty to mail fraud in U.S. District Court and is scheduled to be sentenced in February. Prosecutors agreed to recommend he spend one year in prison followed by three years probation and repay $1.1 million.

Shumway worked as the secretary and treasurer of the American Fork Irrigation Co. from 1998 to 2015 and held the same positions at Lehi Irrigation Co. from 2007 to 2015.

Shumway opened a bank account in the name of American Fork Irrigation Co., with himself as the sole signatory, and transferred $440,000 to the account, according to court documents. He also transferred $220,000 from Lehi Irrigation's money market account to a dormant account he controlled in the company's name. He had the bank statements mailed to his own post office box.

Shumway also admitted to selling $435,000 in water shares between the two companies and keeping the money.