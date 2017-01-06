MONUMENT VALLEY, San Juan County — Leaders of the Bears Ears Inter-Tribal Coalition and other supporters of the Bears Ears National Monument are having a community celebration Saturday.

The event runs 12:30 to 2 p.m. at the Monument Valley Welcome Center at the intersection of Monument Valley Road and U.S. 163.

Five tribes formed a coalition in July 2015 to push for the monument's creation, citing degradation of sacred sites, looting and other instances of vandalism.

In a campaign that involved several trips to the White House and a visit by Interior Secretary Sally Jewell to the region last July, the monument push culminated in the Dec. 28 designation by President Barack Obama.

Although the tribes and other supporters sought a 1.9 million designation, the setting aside of 1.35 million acres represented a historic victory for supporters.