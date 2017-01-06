He’s done a whole lot for lower income and disadvantaged populations. A lot of people don’t realize it or maybe they don’t know about it. But we wanted to do something to recognize him for some of the things he’s done for the community.

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah football coach Ron McBride was moved when a long-time colleague came to his house to tell him the Salt Lake Branch of the NAACP was bestowing its highest honor on him.

“I was surprised,” said McBride, who will be the recipient of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Award at the chapter’s 33rd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Luncheon on Monday, Jan. 16. “And also very humbled because that’s one of the most prestigious awards you could ever get in your lifetime.”

The beloved coach helped turn the Utah football program from one mired in mediocrity, to a perennial contender, leading the Utes from 1990 to 2002. McBride didn’t have a losing season at Utah until 2000, and he still owns the second-most wins of any coach in Utah history with a 88-63 record.

NAACP Salt Lake Branch President Jeanetta Williams said the group chose to honor McBride for far more than just his coaching contributions.

“He’s done a whole lot for lower income and disadvantaged populations,” Williams said. “A lot of people don’t realize it or maybe they don’t know about it. But we wanted to do something to recognize him for some of the things he’s done for the community.”

McBride said the award was deeply meaningful to him.

“What it tells you is that your body of work has means something to all people,” the coach said.

After McBride left Utah in 2002, he coached linebackers at Kentucky before returning to Utah to take the head coaching job at Weber State University. He led the Wildcats program from 2005 until 2011.

The California native will be honored during the NAACP’s luncheon on Monday, Jan. 16 at the Little America Hotel at noon. The event’s keynote speaker is Judge Chad C. Schmucker, president of the National Judicial College. Long-time advocate for those with disabilities, Barbara Toomer, will be receiving the Rosa parks Award, and several scholarships will be awarded to high school and college students.

For the first time, the NAACP’s Salt Lake Branch will present Appreciation Awards to individuals from different government agencies who’ve performed remarkable service to the community that is not required by their positions.

For tickets or more information on the banquet and attending, go to www.naacp-saltlakebranch.org or call 801-250-5088.