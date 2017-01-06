The public memorial service for former BYU football coach LaVell Edwards is Friday, Jan. 6 at the Utah Valley Convention Center in Provo at 6 p.m. Doors open to the public at 4:30 p.m.

The service is at the Grand Ballroom on the second floor, 220 W. Center St., Provo, Utah.

Edwards died Thursday, Dec. 29 at age 86 from injuries related to a fall.

According to friends, Edwards fell several times leading up to his death and his health rapidly declined following those incidents. On Christmas Eve, Edwards fell and broke his hip. He was attended to by his son John, an Ogden orthopedic surgeon, right before his death.

Edwards was the head football coach at BYU from 1972 to 2000 and led the Cougars to the college football national championship in 1984. Edwards impacted the life of many, building both championships and leadership, according to Vai Sikahema, a member of Edwards' 1984 National Championship team and a two-time All-Pro, Emmy Award winner.

A private funeral service for family and friends will be held Saturday, Jan. 7.

