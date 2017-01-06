SALT LAKE CITY — John Greene, general manager for KUER, has announced that he will retire this January, according to a news release.

"KUER's success is truly a community effort, with generous support from listeners and the steadfast dedication of the many talented individuals I've been blessed to call my colleagues and friends," Greene said in the news release.

Greene began his broadcast career in 1980 as a volunteer with KRCL radio in Salt Lake City, according to kuer.org. From there he became the general manager, and then managed the National Public Radio affiliate KUNR in Reno, Nevada, according to the news release. He returned to Salt Lake City and began his 28-year career at KUER. Greene has served on the board of NPR and several nonprofit organizations in Salt Lake City.

"His understanding and commitment to the core values of public radio is unsurpassed in the country, and John is rightly recognized as a national leader in his field," said Fred Esplin, vice president of University Relations at the University Utah, in the news release. "He will be sorely missed, but his influence for good on KUER will be felt for years and years to come."

According to the news release, under Green's leadership, KUER has transitioned to an all-news and information format with increased staff that serves listeners throughout the state with a complex translator and transmitter system. There are plans to expand local news coverage with the news team and RadioWest.

Green's successor will begin in February. An official announcement will be made later this month.

KUER, 90.1, is a charter member of NPR and broadcasts from the Eccles Broadcast Center at The University of Utah. KUER and its HD channels can be streamed online at kuer.org and on mobile apps.