Utah Valley University women's basketball coach Cathy Nixon announced the signing of former ESPN three-star recruit Alexis Cortez who will be eligible to compete following the completion of the fall 2017 semester.

Cortez, a native of Tucson, Arizona, is transferring to UVU from East Carolina University where she finished as the Pirates' top bench scorer with 11 points in her collegiate debut this season. Cortez, who was ESPN's No. 22 ranked guard and an ESPN top-200 recruit coming out of Tucson High School in 2016, is the highest ranked recruit to ever sign with the Wolverines in program history.

"We are thrilled to have Alexis join our program," said Nixon. "The accolades that she's received in her career demonstrate her ability to be an impact player at this level. She's a great person who knows how to work hard, she's passionate about her own future and the game of basketball and she will bring us athleticism on both ends of the floor. We're just excited that she's chosen to be a part of the Wolverine family."

A 6-foot guard, Cortez finished her high school career as the top scorer in Tucson High School basketball history with 2,479 career points and is ranked fifth on the Arizona girl's basketball all-time scoring list, one spot ahead of 2009 WNBA All-Star and former Stanford All-American Nicole Powell.

As a high school senior, Cortez led the Badgers to their second-straight Division II Section Championship after averaging 26.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.8 steals per game. The 2015-16 Arizona Daily Star Player of the Year racked up 40 points in four contests and had seven 30-point performances during her final season in a Tucson uniform.

"Alexis is a very good defender, rebounder and is a strong and athletic guard with a great ability to score," Nixon said. "She's an elite scorer as a top-five scorer all-time in her state. It takes a special player to score that volume of points at any level and I think she's just getting started. She only wants to get better and has a huge upside."

Other high school accolades Cortez received during her four-year varsity career include four-time all-conference and all-region first team selections, two-time Section Player of the Year and Division II All-State honorable mention as a sophomore.

In her four years at Tucson High, Cortez averaged 25.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 3.0 steals.

Cortez joins a UVU recruiting class that also includes guards Sophia Jacobson and Kamaile Kandiah and forward Nehaa Sohail from the high school ranks.