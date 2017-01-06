SALT LAKE CITY — Another member of a Utah polygamous group charged with food stamp fraud will avoid jail time and fines after his charges were dropped.

A judge Friday approved federal prosecutors' request to dismiss charges against Nephi Allred.

Prosecutors said in court documents the decision was made in "the interests of justice." U.S. Attorney's Office spokeswoman Melodie Rydalch said she couldn't provide any more details.

Allred's attorneys had recently asked the judge to suppress evidence against him based on the argument it was gathered illegally.

Lawyer Jon Williams told the Associated Press that Allred is relieved to put the matter behind him.

Eight other defendants who were among 11 Fundamentalist LDS Church members charged in February recently took plea deals, leaving only fugitive leader Lyle Jeffs and one other with charges pending.