“FOR TIME AND ALL ETERNITIES: A Linda Wallheim Mystery,” by Mette Ivie Harrison, SoHo Crime, $26.95, 327 pages (f)

Linda Wallheim is taking matters into her own hands — again — in Utah author Mette Ivie Harrison’s “For Time and All Eternities,” which is her third novel to feature the curious and well-meaning wife of an LDS bishop, who seems to attract trouble.

Linda’s son Kenneth is engaged to Naomi Carter, who was raised in a polygamous family. While Naomi doesn’t share the same beliefs as her family, Naomi and Kenneth do want their parents to meet.

The Wallheims are invited to stay overnight at the Carters' compound in the Salt Lake Valley to meet the Carter family. Naomi has also asked Linda to help with some issues surrounding a younger sister.

The Wallheims go and get an introduction to the lifestyle by Naomi's father, Stephen Carter, but Linda’s husband, Kurt, refuses to stay the night. Linda stays, however, and when a family member is found murdered, she is wrapped up in the ensuing investigation.

What follows is a twisting path of odd occurrences as Linda stays in the insular compound, meets each wife, talks to several of the children and neighbors and tries to distinguish motives as she works to figure out who is the culprit.

There are several plot elements in “For Time and All Eternities” that don’t quite work, making the book more focused on revealing a disjointed polygamous household. While Harrison indicates in the author notes her research into polygamous families, it feels that the characters fall into several stereotypes and perceptions, making them a bit flat.

It is nice to see how Linda and Kurt work through some of their differences, but that's not enough to carry the story.

The novel includes a few swear words and some general descriptions and references to violence, including a murder with a kitchen knife. There is a general description of a stillborn birth and several general references to sexual activity between spouses.

If you go …

What: Mette Ivie Harrison book signing

When: Wednesday, Jan. 11, 7 p.m.

Where: The King's English, 1511 S. 1500 East

Note: The signing line is for those who buy a copy of the featured book from The King's English.

