SOUTH OGDEN — A South Ogden city councilman has voted against an agreement to have an openly gay country musician perform, saying he didn't want the performer to make a political speech.

Councilman Adam Hensley this week voted against an agreement between the city and Winterset Concert Events, which will bring country performer Ty Herndon to the annual South Ogden Days event, the Standard-Examiner reports.

The agreement was approved with Hensley as the only dissenter.

Hensley said he cast the dissenting vote in hopes of preventing city funds to provide a platform for political or social discussion. He says he was not ensured that Herndon would not use the South Ogden Days stage as a soapbox.