SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah Highway Patrol trooper takes driving under the influence very personally.

“I grew up with an alcoholic father, and that was pretty tough," UHP Sgt. David Moreno said.

When he pulls over suspected drunken drivers, they often have dozens of excuses, and not a single one of those excuses works on Moreno. He said he's heard them all.

"You know, throughout my career I've probably arrested about 500 DUIs," Moreno said.

He grew up in Mexicali, Mexico, and had the kind of childhood nobody wants for their kids. His home is pretty much gone now, but nothing can erase the memories of his mother waking him up almost every night as a child to help her go find his father at bars.

"I remember walking up to the door and seeing prostitutes and a lot of drunk people there, and they're like, 'Hey, kid. What are you doing here?' And I'd say, 'I'm just looking for my dad. I think he's in there. Can you tell him I'm here looking for him?'" Moreno recalled.

Another thing he'll never forget: being in the back seat while his father drove somewhere. "One thing that really got to me was that every time my dad would drive intoxicated, he would see a highway patrol officer and he would try to hide from them. I realized then, I was like, 'That's what I want to do when I grow up,'" Moreno said.

He wanted to be the guy who caught guys like his dad because he also realized, "I can do that, and I can help a lot of kids and people."

Looking back now, he smiles at that little kid in the back seat and tells his three daughters about him. "I tell them about the struggles I had to go through, and they can't believe it," he said.

Moreno got into police work soon after his family moved to Utah, legally, following an uncle who came here illegally because the work was good in the state.

"I came to America, I learned English, and I adapted to a new culture; and I'm here and I wanted to make a difference," he said.

And he has. Moreno has done everything from making drug busts as a K-9 officer to going undercover with the Metro Gang Task Force to, now, representing the UHP on the A&E show "Live PD," where a camera crew follows officers all across the country as they do their jobs — live.

"Nothing beats this right here: being out on the streets, helping people out," Moreno said.

In fact, helping people is the part of his job he loves the most. "I do, especially the Hispanic community; (and) refugees who come from Africa, I try to do some work with them because you never know when you help that kid out, if he's gonna be the next me."

Moreno often goes to refugee get-togethers to play with children, talk to adults and let them know he's there for them.

"I want them to see I was able to make it and that there's hope for them," he said.

Speaking of hope, eventually Moreno's father was arrested for DUI — an event that changed everything.

"He became a Christian man," Moreno said. "And now, you know, I just took him to the Broncos game last month. And so it's been pretty awesome to have the relationship with my dad now that I didn't have as a kid."

That is why he said he works so hard to catch those drunken drivers. He knows just how much good can come from something so bad.

"Every time you arrest a drunk driver it feels good," Moreno said. "It's a good feeling because you know you're saving people's lives."