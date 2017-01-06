PARK CITY — Park City School District is inviting the public to attend its second Lunch & Learn event, which focus on Utah’s opioid overdose epidemic, on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

The event will be held at noon at the district office, 2700 Kearns Blvd. It will feature a presentation by Lisa May, a brand supervisor at R&R Partners who leads the state's Use Only As Directed pharmaceutical awareness campaign.

May, who also serves on the Intermountain Healthcare Opioid Community Collaborative Steering Committee and the Utah Coalition for Opioid Overdose Prevention Advisory Committee, will discuss how community mobilization can help create sustainable social change to address the alarming opioid overdose death rate in Utah.

The event is one of many steps the district is taking to bring the community together to talk — and learn — about how to talk to children about drugs and other tough topics.

In September, two 13-year-old Park City boys died after overdosing on the synthetic opioid known as "pink."

According to the Utah Department of Health, 24 people die from prescription drug overdoses every month in Utah, and the state ranked fourth in the U.S. for drug poisoning deaths from 2012-14.