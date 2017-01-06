Millcreek Mayor Jeff Silvestrini makes the first official recycling collection in Utah's newest city Friday with the help of the Wasatch Front Waste & Recycling District. The community of 60,000-plus residents voted by about a 2-to-1 margin in November 2015 to become a city after rejecting the possibility in 2012. The city was officially incorporated on Dec. 28, and Silvestrini was sworn in as its first mayor Tuesday. The mayor and City Council have commissioned a feasibility study to evaluate Millcreek's budget and help determine whether it should stay in Salt Lake County's Municipal Services District.