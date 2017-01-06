SALT LAKE CITY — John Greene, KUER’s general manager, is retiring from the University of Utah after 28 years of service to the largest public radio station in the state.

Greene led the station through substantial programming changes, new media platforms and continuous threats to funding.

Greene began his broadcast career as a volunteer on-air host for KRCL 90.9 in Salt Lake City. From there, he found his spot permanently on staff and eventually became the general manager. Greene then managed the NPR affiliate KUNR in Reno, Nevada, before coming back to Salt Lake City to KUER 90.1. Greene has also served on the board of NPR and numerous nonprofit organizations in Salt Lake City.

“For nearly three decades, John has successfully guided KUER through major changes in the media landscape. His understanding of and commitment to the core values of public radio is unsurpassed in the country, and John is rightly recognized as a national leader in his field. It has been a personal pleasure for me to be able to work closely with John throughout his tenure. He will be sorely missed, but his influence for good on KUER will be felt for years and years to come,” Fred Esplin, U. vice president of university relations, said in a statement.

Greene is most publicly known for his major programming changes at KUER, specifically transitioning KUER to an all-news and information format by discontinuing classical music in 2001 and jazz music in 2015. But Greene’s colleagues remember him as a fearless leader who embraces change and remains committed to the mission of public radio.

KUER’s staff is now larger than ever, with plans to expand local news coverage with the news team and “RadioWest,” and the station now serves more listeners throughout the state with a complex translator and transmitter system.