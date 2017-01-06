AMERICAN FORK — Mayor J.H. Hadfield has appointed David Bunker as the new city administrator, and the City Council is set to confirm his appointment at its Tuesday meeting.

Since 2012, Bunker has served as the city manager/city engineer for Cedar Hills, following 11 years as the city’s public works director/city engineer.

“I am excited to have David join the staff at American Fork City as city administrator,” said Hadfield. “He has an exceptional background and expertise in municipal operations and management. He will be a great addition.”

“My love of this city started as a child,” said Bunker. “I was raised in American Fork and am excited to come home again. American Fork is a community with a great history and a bright future.”

Bunker graduated from Brigham Young University with a degree in civil engineering and spent the first part of his career working for various engineering firms in Utah.