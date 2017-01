Having trouble finding an open man with .5 seconds left on the clock in a one-point game, Charlotte Hornets sharpshooter Marco Belinelli took matters into his own hands. He bounced the inbound pass off the back of Pistons' defender Marcus Morris to himself and promptly banked in a 3-point shot for the would-be game-winner.

The only problem for Belinelli and the Hornets is he didn't get the shot off in time in the 115-114 loss.