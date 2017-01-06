DELTA — The Topaz Museum, 55 W. Main, will close Saturday, Jan. 14, for the installation of permanent exhibits that will tell the history of the internment of Japanese-Americans.

Some 20,000 people have visited the museum in the two years it has been open with an inaugural art show. The show that will be open for another week includes 68 pieces of art created by people who were forced to leave their homes in the Bay Area of California and live at Topaz in Utah’s western desert, 16 miles northwest of Delta.

The museum will reopen in March, but a specific date has not been set. A grand reopening is planned for this summer.

The permanent exhibits will tell the history of Topaz, as well as a broader history of Japanese immigration to the United States and to Utah. Life at Topaz showing artifacts from the camp and panels depicting the history will be part of the new exhibits.

The museum also will recount the history of Executive Order 9066, which President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed in early 1942 to send 110,000 people of Japanese descent living along the West Coast to inland camps.

The loyalty questionnaire that internees had to complete, as well as the stories of young men who enlisted in the U.S. Army, leaving the camps to serve in World War II, will be explored, as well as the legal cases originating at Topaz that went to the U.S. Supreme Court.

There will be a replica of a barrack room and a restored recreation hall that was used as the Boy Scouts meeting place in Topaz. A roster of those who lived at Topaz also will be part of the permanent exhibit.

More than 11,212 Japanese-Americans were admitted to Topaz during the three years it was open. Its peak population was 8,316 — qualifying it as the fifth-largest Utah city at the time.

The museum is a nonprofit organization that has been funded by Japanese American Confinement Sites grants from the National Park Service, the state of Utah, private individuals and Utah foundations.