Three Trailblazers scored in double figures as Dixie State pushed its winning streak to four games with a convincing 73-48 Pacific West Conference road victory at Academy of Art on Thursday night. The win moved the PacWest leading Trailblazers to 9-4 on the season, 6-1 in league play.

The Trailblazers led 43-25 after the first 20 minutes of play, using a decisive 18-6 run during a span of seven minutes, including 10-straight points to open the run, to turn a 9-8 lead into a 27-14 advantage with 7:51 to play in the opening half. DSU pushed its lead to as many as 20 points before taking the 18-point edge into the locker room.

Dixie State wasted little time putting the game on ice as the Trailblazers scored the first eight points of the second half as part of a 15-5 run to bolt out their biggest lead at 58-30 nearly five minutes into the frame. The DSU advantage never dipped below 20 points from that point forward as Dixie State coasted to its largest victory of the season.

“We won almost every four-minute battle tonight. We challenged them on that [before the game] and it was something we focused on that so they would not look at the score,” DSU head coach Jon Judkins said. “I wanted them to focus on those [four minutes between media timeouts] and we did that and I was happy with that.”

Sophomore forward Austin Montgomery scored 10 of his career-high 12 points in the first half, including six of DSU’s first nine points of the game. Meanwhile, junior Brandon Simister poured in 12 points, all from the perimeter on 4-of-7 shooting from beyond the arc, and senior forward Marcus Bradley added 11 points off the bench.

In all, 11 of the 12 Trailblazers who played on the night tallied at least one field goal make. Dixie State’s 25-point win also broke its string of 12-straight games this season, which were decided by eight points or less.

Dixie State shot an even 50.0 percent (28-of-56) from the floor, which included a 53.3 percent clip (16-of-30) in the first half, and hit on 5-of-14 (.357) from the perimeter. After missing a school-record 19 free throws in the win at Fresno Pacific to open the trip this past Tuesday night, the Trailblazers hit on a season-high 85.7 percent (12-of-14) of their foul shots.

DSU’s defense held the Urban Knights to opponent season lows of 48 points and 24.6 percent shooting (15-of-61), including 2-of-16 (.125) from beyond the arc. The Trailblazers also outrebounded AAU, 46-31, though the Urban Knights held a slight 16-14 edge on the offensive glass.

“I thought our defense was pretty good and overall it was a good effort and everyone played hard,” Judkins said. “It was a good win and we got a lot of guys in the game so we shouldn’t be too tired or too sore. We’ll have a good rest tomorrow and be ready to go Saturday [heading into the team’s third game in five days at Notre Dame de Namur].”

Dante Williams and Uchenna Okeneme each scored 10 points to lead AAU offensively.

Dixie State concludes its three-game Northern California road swing Saturday at Notre Dame de Namur beginning at 3 p.m. PT, in Belmont, California.

Steve Johnson is the Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations and Collegiate Licensing at Dixie State University. For more DSU Athletics news, please visit www.dixieathletics.com and follow Dixie State on Twitter at @DixieAthletics.