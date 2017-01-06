CACHE COUNTY — Officials made the call to cancel schools Friday for Cache County and Logan City districts due to extreme cold, while schools in Southern Utah experienced delays.

A message displayed on the Cache County School District website said that there will be no school today “due to extremely low temperatures and difficulty getting transportation running reliably.”

At 6:18 a.m. a Logan City District Facebook post asked parents not to send their students to bus stops or schools.

After evaluating the weather conditions in Southern Utah with fresh snow, the Washington County School District called for a late start Friday morning for Hurricane schools. The schools listed below were on a two-hour delay, according to the school district’s website. Morning Kindergarten was also canceled at the elementary schools listed below.

Hurricane High

Hurricane Middle

Hurricane Intermediate

Hurricane Elementary

Three Falls Elementary

LaVerkin Elementary

Water Canyon High

Water Canyon Elementary

Any additional closures or delays will be added to this article as the morning progresses.