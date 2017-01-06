Paula Pasche of The Oakland Press looked at the play of former BYU Cougar Ziggy Ansah in big games heading into the Detroit Lions' playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks.

After talking about Ansah's play of late after a slow start, Pasche wrote, "The Lions defensive end could make a huge difference in the Lions’ wild-card game at Seattle when the defense tries to contain quarterback Russell Wilson."

She then quoted Ansah talking about how the Lions where successful when the two teams met in 2015 in a game where he finished with two sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

He said, "It was just executing, we just came out there to play as hard as we can and we were just executing the plays."

Jazz won't give up on keeping Gordon Hayward

Sean Deveney of Sporting News broke down how all the Gordon Hayward to the Boston Celtics talk started and what it means in free agency.

After looking at Hayward's connection to Boston coach Brad Stevens and Hayward's first foray into free agency, Deveney wrote, "To date, at least, the Hayward-to-Boston story has been more myth than reality. But the Celtics will have their best shot at him in the coming months, with Hayward hitting unrestricted free agency this summer and Boston easily able to clear enough cap room to make him a max offer."

After talking about trades options, which he says don't seem likely, and Utah's payroll situation moving forward, Deveney then looks at how Hayward can stay with the Jazz and make even more money as a free agent this season or the next.

Deveney then mentions how Hayward's relationship with his former college coach will be a strong pull before turning back to the Jazz saying, "expect Utah, even with its coming payroll problems, to fight to keep Hayward. In the end, the Jazz could have just enough of a financial advantage to keep Hayward in place."

Jamaal Williams a top-10 running back

Tyler Brooke of Fansided's Saturday Blitz ranked his top 10 running backs (outside of Joe Mixon), heading into the 2017 NFL draft, and BYU running back Jamaal Williams and the list at the No. 7 spot.

Of Williams, Brooke wrote, "He’s a decisive runner who does a great job of getting north-south as soon as possible instead of trying to dance around."

After mentioning what will keep Williams from being a first-round pick, Brooke continued, "given his size, vision and toughness, Williams could make for an excellent NFL running back in a power running scheme."