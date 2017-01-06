Conference play is in full swing in college basketball, meaning it’s not too early to figure out which teams are already aligning themselves for a bid in the 68-team NCAA Tournament field come March and which teams will be in spoiler mode over the next two months.

With Beehive State teams in five conferences, here’s a look at the squads that are starting to emerge as contenders in each of those conferences, as well as how the local teams are faring. We’ll look at a variety of standards to determine who the top teams are, from metrics to rankings.

Pac-12

Teams in KenPom Top 100: 7 (UCLA highest at No. 12)

Teams in RPI Top 100: 7 (Oregon highest at No. 10)

Teams in AP Top 25: 4 (UCLA highest at No. 4)

Teams in Joe Lunardi’s Bracket: (4, UCLA highest with 2-seed)

Preseason favorite: Oregon

Local notes: The Utah Runnin’ Utes are No. 66 in the KenPom 100 and No. 134 in the RPI, which is sixth in the conference in the former and ninth in the latter.

Conference picture: Rankings and metrics tell somewhat different stories about the star power of the conference, as the Bruins are ranked No. 4 but out of the Top 10 in both the KenPom and RPI metrics. At the moment, there is a separation among likely NCAA Tournament bid earners after UCLA, Oregon, Arizona and USC.

West Coast Conference

Teams in KenPom Top 100: 2 (Gonzaga highest at No. 9)

Teams in RPI Top 100: 2 (Gonzaga highest at No. 14)

Teams in AP Top 25: 2 (Gonzaga highest at No. 5)

Teams in Joe Lunardi’s Bracket: 2 (Gonzaga highest with 2-seed)

Preseason favorite: Gonzaga

Local notes: BYU is No. 61 in the KenPom Top 100 but No. 111 in the RPI, both of which are third among WCC teams. In other words, the Cougars will need to play exceptionally well during conference play, perhaps pull an upset or two over the Bulldogs or Gaels and do well in the conference tournament to have a shot at the NCAA Tournament, thanks to an unconvincing performance during nonconference play.

Conference picture: The WCC is the definition of a top-heavy league this season. Both Gonzaga and Saint Mary’s will likely get in the tournament so long as they don’t implode, while it’s going to be incredibly difficult for a third team to have a chance at a bid.

Mountain West Conference

Teams in KenPom 100: 3 (San Diego State highest at No. 73)

Teams in RPI Top 100: 5 (Nevada highest at No. 66)

Teams in AP Top 25: None

Teams in Joe Lunardi’s Bracket: 1 (Boise State highest with 13-seed)

Preseason favorite: San Diego State

Local notes: Utah State is No. 154 in KenPom and No. 220 in RPI. That’s eighth in the conference in the former and 11th in the latter.

Conference picture: The Mountain West is certainly down this year and is primed to be a one-bid league in the NCAA Tournament. There is a group of teams bunched in the 80s in the metrics, indicating there could be some fun battles during conference play.

Big Sky Conference

Teams in the KenPom 100: 0 (Weber State highest at No. 148)

Teams in RPI Top 100: 1 (Eastern Washington highest at No. 81)

Teams in AP Top 25: 0

Teams in Joe Lunardi’s Bracket: 1 (Weber State highest with 15-seed)

Preseason favorite: Weber State

Local notes: Weber State was the team to beat heading into the season, and the Wildcats are off to a 2-0 start in Big Sky play. SUU is 2-0 in conference action. The Thunderbirds were picked to finish last in the conference.

Conference picture: While Weber was picked to win the Big Sky, it appears there will be at least a few teams ready to give it a challenge in the conference tournament.

WAC

Teams in KenPom 100: 0 (New Mexico State highest at No. 107)

Teams in RPI Top 100: 1 (New Mexico State highest at No. 59)

Teams in AP Top 25: 0

Teams in Joe Lunardi’s Bracket: 1 (New Mexico State highest with 13-seed)

Preseason favorite: New Mexico State

Local notes: After an incredibly impressive stretch during nonconference play, UVU has fallen off a bit. The Wolverines will have a good test this weekend against Grand Canyon.

Conference picture: The WAC will likely end up being New Mexico State’s to lose, given its good start in relation to the rest of the conference.