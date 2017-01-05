It's never fun losing. It came down to a couple of plays where we had to get stops. They had too many runs that we couldn't stop.

MORAGA, Calif. — BYU’s Eric Mika and Saint Mary’s Jock Landale staged an impressive the battle of the big men Thursday night at McKeon Pavilion.

But in the end, Landale and the No. 19 Gaels — with their pinpoint passing, deadly shooting and balanced scoring — were too much for the Cougars, earning a 81-68 West Coast Conference victory.

On his 22nd birthday, Mika poured in a game-high 28 points, just one shy of tying his career high, on 12-of-17 shooting from the field, and he also grabbed 10 rebounds in 29 minutes of action.

But Mika was denied the thing he wanted most — a road win against a ranked opponent.

"It's never fun losing," Mika said. "It came down to a couple of plays where we had to get stops. They had too many runs that we couldn't stop."

Landale made his first seven shots from the floor, with his first miss coming five minutes into the second half. He finished 11-of-13 and scored a team-high 26 points to go along with nine boards.

Three other Gaels scored in double figures — Emmett Naar (17), Calvin Hermanson (15) and James Rahon (10).

"We had a game plan where we thought we could cover a couple of things and they found another thing," said BYU coach Dave Rose. "They're so unselfish. Anytime we helped on Landale, he found the open guy. Guarding him one-on-one is really tough."

As a team, Saint Mary’s shot 55 percent and hit 10-of-25 3–pointers. BYU shot 44 percent and was 5-of-14 from 3-point territory.

Saint Mary’s improved to 13-1 overall and 3-0 in WCC play while BYU dropped to 11-5 and 2-1.

The Gaels, who led by eight points at halftime, picked up where it left off in the first half with red-hot shooting.

Not only was Landale and Mika scoring for their respective teams, but Saint Mary’s was also knocking down 3-pointers and grabbing key offensive rebounds. Hermanson’s putback with 12:50 left in the game put the Gaels up, 63-52.

"We had to finish plays," said guard Elijah Bryant, who played in his first game since Nov. 23 and had 11 points. "They get an offensive rebound and it deflates you."

Another Landale layup, followed by his free throw on his team’s next possession, staked Saint Mary’s to a 14-point lead, 70-56, at the eight-minute mark.

Back-to-back baskets by Landale saw the Gaels go ahead by 15 points, 79-64, with three minutes left.

In the early going, BYU and Saint Mary’s went back and forth trading baskets as Mika and Landale set the tone inside.

But with the score tied at 20, the Gaels swelled to a 33-20 advantage with 8:59 left in the first half with a 13-0 run, which included 3-pointers by Tanner Krebs and Naar.

Saint Mary’s displayed its trademark efficiency throughout the first 20 minutes, hitting 15 of its first 20 shots from the floor and during one stretch, the Gaels made consecutive field goals. Saint Mary’s shot 64 percent in the first half, compared to 48 percent for the Cougars.

A pair of old-fashioned 3-point plays by Nick Emery and Bryant cut BYU’s deficit to 36-30 with 4:37 remaining. Later, freshman Steven Beo drained a big 3-pointer to trim the Gaels’ lead to five points, 39-34.

Saint Mary’s led at halftime, 44-36. Mika and Landale each had 13 points at intermission. Landale was a perfect 6-of-6 from the field while Mika was 6-of-10.

BYU hosts Pacific Saturday (7 p.m., MST, BYUtv).