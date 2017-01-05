MORAGA, Calif. — BYU was without forward Jamal Aytes Thursday night at Saint Mary's, but the Cougars welcomed back guard Elijah Bryant.

Aytes was battling an illness and did not travel to Moraga.

The good news for BYU was that Bryant, who has been dealing with a knee injury, returned to the court for the first time since a loss to Valparaiso on Nov. 23.

Bryant entered the game at the 12:36 mark of the first half and promptly missed a 3-pointer. Moments later, the transfer from Elon scored a layup to tie the game at 20. Bryant had five points in eight minutes in the first half.

THE MCKEON ATMOSPHERE: Before Thursday night’s game, BYU practiced at its new Marriott Center Annex in an attempt to simulate the snug confines of 3,500-seat McKeon Pavilion.

“We’re practicing in the Annex to get that feel of a smaller gym, which is definitely going to be important for us,” Cougar forward Eric Mika said Tuesday.

While BYU played a road game last Saturday at Loyola Marymount, Thursday marked the first time this season that it faced a hostile crowd.

HAWS’ UPS AND DOWNS: Freshman guard T.J. Haws experienced a shooting slump for a stretch earlier this season. But going into Thursday’s game, he had hit 12 of his 23 previous 3-point attempts.

In last Saturday’s come-from-behind victory at Loyola Marymount, Haws tied his career highs with 20 points and four threes, including the game-tying and go-ahead threes in the final two minutes.

“As a freshman and he’s doing that stuff is really impressive,” sophomore guard Nick Emery said earlier this week. “When T.J. is knocking down shots, it extends the defense a lot and it gets other guys confidence. He hit some big shots at LMU that normally freshmen don’t hit. We believe in him and he believes in us. That’s only the beginning of T.J. He’s going to have a great career here.”