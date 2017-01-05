OREM — Timpanogos beat Provo 43-27 to move to 3-2 in Region 7 wrestling action. This proved to be a critical win for the Timberwolves, putting them in the driver's seat to qualify for the state duals in two weeks. Meanwhile, Provo fell to 1-3 in the Region 7 grappling wars, putting pressure on the Bulldogs to win in order to qualify for the 4A Dual Meet Championships.

The meet started at 195 pounds, and Timpanogos came firing on all cylinders. The Timberwolves got a pin by Nicholas Ware, followed by a forfeit win at 220 pounds for Kawika Tua'a.

Then at 285 pounds, Kaden Bretzing won his bout with a 33-second pin.

Provo got on the board as Caden Alleman (106) won by forfeit. This was followed by a pin by Nelson Bell (113), with the Bulldogs cutting the Timberwolf lead to 18-12.

Timpanogos responed with a decision by Jordan Otterson at 120 pounds to go ahead 21-12 before Provo's Alex Gordon won by decison over Jamison Heyward 11-5.

Timpanogos came back with a win by a major decison victory by Carson Mellor at 132 pounds and upped its team lead to 25-15.

Provo's Schafer Heiner (138) won by pin to pull Provo within four points at 25-21, but that was as close as the Bulldogs would get the rest of the way as the Timberwolves came back strong with four straight wins.

Holland Knudsen (145) won by a major decision 12-4 over Tim Giles. His Timpanogos teammate Jeff Eidem (152) won by technical fall, and Elijah Kratzer (160) won by an 11-5 decision over Provo's Russell Torgersen. Timpanogos' last win came at 170 pounds as Alex Eidem won with a first-round pin. This win made the team score 43-21.

Provo's Ben Badonie (182) won by a pin in the final match of the night and the meet ended 43-27 for the home team.

Brian Preece is a freelance sportswriter. He was also the head wrestling coach at Provo High School from 1994-2006, and in 2006 Preece was named Utah's Coach of the Year by the National Wrestling Coaches Association.