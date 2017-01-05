It’s two steps forward and one step back with all freshmen. But I’m proud of them. They’re putting the work in, and they both really want to be good.

SALT LAKE CITY – Megan Jacobs realized she was no longer a big fish in a small pond long before she ever took the court against nationally-ranked Pac-12 opponents.

“It was my team, my teammates,” the freshman wing said of what drove home the difference between high school and college basketball. “It was just drills. It was, ‘Wow, this is high intensity.’ Coaches saying ‘Change your pace.’ Seeing it really tells you this is the real deal.”

Jacobs and fellow freshman Kiana Moore may have more learning to do than their older teammates, but their natural ability and commitment have already made them major contributors to the 12-1 Utes as they head into their third and fourth conference games this weekend.

“I think they’ve done a nice job,” said Utah head coach Lynne Roberts. “Obviously every kid out of high school, it’s a jump (to collegiate basketball) and then to jump to the Pac-12 it’s a leap. So you know, it’s two steps forward and one step back with all freshmen. But I’m proud of them. They’re putting the work in, and they both really want to be good.”

Roberts said they recruited both Jacobs and Moore with the intention of playing them as freshmen.

“They’re going to continue getting their opportunities, and for me, as the coach, I think my job is to know them and know when they’re swimming, and when they’re kind of struggling to be able to get them opportunities to succeed. But I think they’re doing a pretty good job.”

While Jacobs has been a solid back-up to starting senior Paige Crozon, Moore sparked the team in Utah’s upset of USC last weekend. She finished with eight points and four rebounds, while Jacobs scored four points and grabbed three rebounds in the 58-53 win.

Moore, the team’s backup point guard, said the biggest difference for her has been changing the way she played her position.

“The biggest adjustment … was my pace and my game,” said the California native. “In high school, I would just go to the basket, get to the basket. Now it’s, slow down, evaluate everything, and then try to get to the basket or create for others.”

Whatever she felt like doing — and whatever pace at which she wanted to play — she did.

“It’s more mental,” she said of the difficulty of making the switch. “I’ve been playing like that my whole life. It’s just trying to adjust.”

Roberts said each player brings something unique that makes Utah a better team.

“Kiana is probably pound-for-pound, probably our most athletic on the team in terms of quick, explosiveness, speed, jumping ability, and all that. She’s just learning. … She knows how to score; she knows how to defend. We’re trying to teach her how to be a point guard with incorporating those strengths. And she’s figuring it out.”

Jacobs, on the other hand, is 6-foot-1 and among the strongest players.

“Our strength coach … said that (Jacobs) is the strongest freshman she’s ever seen in terms of when she came in during the summer, just natural God-given strength,” Roberts said. “MJ has a real great IQ. She kind of gets the game. …You have to tell her things once and she gets it. … She can almost run point-forward kinds of things because she really does understand things.”

Utah hosts No. 19 Arizona State Friday night at 7 p.m. and Arizona on Sunday at noon.

“The thing about Arizona State is they have their identity as a program, they know who they are, they know what makes them good,” Roberts said. “I always respect that about teams. You can watch one game or you can watch 100 games, and they kind of play the same way. That’s the sign of a team that knows who they are. … And what they are is really physical, really aggressive, tough defensively. They try to take you out of what you want to do. … And they’re effective. … We’ve got to try to combat that.”