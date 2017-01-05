Our team is better when me and Kalani are aggressive. I wasn’t as aggressive in the third quarter, so I knew at the end that I needed to be more assertive.

PROVO — The BYU women's basketball team endured a late run by Saint Mary's on Thursday to come away with a hard-fought 70-65 win at the Marriott Center.

Leading the entire game — and by as many as 16 points midway through the third quarter — the Cougars found themselves tied with the Gaels at 61-61 with just under a minute remaining. Making matters worse was Saint Mary's having the basketball and just about all of the momentum, on the heels of an 11-2 scoring run.

But then momentum shifted suddenly back the Cougars' way courtesy of a stellar defensive play.

Coming out of nowhere, BYU forward Kalani Purcell was able to swat away a shot by Saint Mary's Carly Turner, leading to Cassie Broadhead converting a 3-point play on the other end 19 seconds later. Broadhead's points gave the Cougars a 64-61 lead with 25.3 seconds remaining as the Gaels called a timeout.

“That block she made was outstanding,” said BYU coach Jeff Judkins. “That was probably one of the best blocks I’ve seen in a long, long time. She came out of nowhere and got that, and that was a big play for us.”

“It completely shifted the momentum to our side,” Broadhead added. “That block, I think, won us the game.”

Perhaps taking a cue from Purcell, Cougar guard Kristine Nielson made a huge block of her own two possessions later.

With BYU clinging to a 68-65 lead, and the shot clock winding down, Nielson blocked a 3-point attempt with 4.7 seconds remaining. The ball then glanced off a Gael player and out-of-bounds, giving the Cougars possession.

“Defensively she did what she was supposed to do,” Judkins said. “She was on the girl and did a good job of getting a hand up and blocking it. Happy for her because she didn’t have one of her best games offensively.”

Indeed, Nielson struggled with just 1-8 shooting from the field, although she did manage to convert two big foul shots with 12 seconds remaining to push the Cougars' lead to 68-65.

Players not struggling offensively included Purcell and Broadhead. Purcell scored 18 points on 8-10 shooting from the field while dishing out eight assists while Broadhead led all scorers with 22 and stepped up big when it mattered most.

Playing more like a power forward than a point guard, Broadhead muscled through the Gael defense for two crucial baskets in the game's final two minutes. She also proved true from the line — converting all three of her free-throw attempts in the game's final minute.

“I like to post up, especially when there are smaller guards (guarding me),” Broadhead said. “Our team is better when me and Kalani are aggressive. I wasn’t as aggressive in the third quarter, so I knew at the end that I needed to be more assertive.”

As for squandering a big lead and just hanging on to win, Judkins didn't necessarily see that as a negative.

“Sometimes that’s a better thing than winning by 25,” Judkins said. “To come back and then make the plays we made — I think it was big for us.”

With the win, BYU improves to 8-6 overall and 2-1 in West Coast Conference play. Next up for the Cougars is a road game at Pacific this Saturday.

Email: bgurney@desnews.com

Twitter: @BrandonCGurney