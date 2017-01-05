PROVO — Mormon missions ruin football players.

The idea is heresy today, but it was considered gospel inside and outside the LDS Church in the 1950s, '60s and when LaVell Edwards took over as BYU's football coach in 1972. It seemed irrefutable. Nearly everyone believed players left on missions as fiery competitors, strong and fast, and that they returned home soft, weak and slow.

Edwards and his assistants had scant evidence to the contrary, so in his first two seasons, they did what every college coach had done for decades. They told BYU players who left on a missions that they couldn't guarantee them a scholarship when they returned.

It's unimaginable that a coach would yank a scholarship over a decision to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints today, when 16 different college football teams from coast to coast fielded 162 returned missionaries last fall.

But in 1961, brothers Bruce and David Handley sat in a BYU team meeting with late head coach Hal Mitchell. "Handley," Mitchell said to Bruce, "you still going on that mission?"

"Yes," Bruce said.

"Then you don't need to stay in this meeting," Mitchell said.

Bruce Handley got up and left. David Handley didn't.

"To this day, that's the biggest regret of my life," David Handley, who is 78, said this week, "that I didn't get up and walk out with my brother."

Edwards, the Hall of Fame coach who died Dec. 29, arrived at BYU as an assistant coach in 1962. The story of how he overhauled the missionary culture in the school's football program mirrors other sweeping innovations he introduced to the sport. It starts with players who wanted to shatter mission myths and includes a new LDS Church president who was about to call for a massive expansion of Mormon missionary work.

The earth was flat

Returned missionaries were unusual on college football fields in the 1950s and '60s. "There were occasional exceptions," Edwards wrote in an autobiography, "but generally a mission meant an end to football."

RMs who actually saw the field were rarer still. NFL Hall of Famer Steve Young's father, LeGrand Young, was the first Mormon to come back from a mission and play football at BYU in 1958. It was a display of will that validated LeGrand's nickname, Grit.

"The (negative) atmosphere didn't matter (to Grit)," late BYU equipment manager Floyd Johnson said. "He had too much sand. He was going to play football."

Jack Hill was a unicorn. He starred at Utah State, where he set a school record with 33 points in one game in 1956 and was an All-American running back. Others had success. Rolfe Kerr started at quarterback at Utah State in 1958. Bruce Handley was a two-time all-conference lineman at Weber State College after transferring from BYU in the mid-1960s.

By at least the mid-'60s, Edwards' thinking on missions was evolving. As an assistant coach in 1967, Edwards sent lineman Mel Olson a letter during his mission and assured him he'd have a scholarship when he returned. Still, Edwards admitted in his biography that it was difficult for him as a new head coach to accept players leaving on missions in the middle of their college careers. He encouraged them to play all four years, then serve a mission. Some did, like linebacker Blake Murdock, who left after he was an honorable mention All-American in 1976, but before Edwards reversed course, the maxim remained: Mormon missions and football don't mix.

"It was really hard to break through that wall of myths," said one player who would, Lance Reynolds. "It was like the earth was flat."

Reversing course

When Edwards took over as head coach, he steadily chewed over the problem in 1972 and '73. Reynolds was unwittingly positioning himself as a successful player to challenge the anticipated loss of his scholarship, and the LDS Church was about to get a new president who would change the church's missionary culture.

Reynolds played as a freshman in 1972, the first year in college history that freshmen were eligible to play varsity. He played as a sophomore in 1973, then announced he was going on a mission. Even though he was talented enough that he later would play in the NFL, coaches pulled him in and told him he wouldn't have a scholarship. He was furious and told his father he wouldn't return to BYU.

"LaVell had a great talent for doing this; he smoothed the waters out and listened to me. Then he said, 'I want you to know we want you back. You'll have a scholarship when you get back.' "

Soon after, wide receiver Lynn Zwahlen told Edwards that he, too, was going on a mission. Edwards didn't promise a scholarship, and Zwahlen left in March 1974. The next month, new LDS Church President Spencer W. Kimball gave a talk calling for a "greatly increased missionary force" above the 18,000 serving at the time.

Zwahlen said that sometime in the second half of 1974, Edwards sent him a letter and told him he'd have a scholarship when he came home. The evolution was complete. Edwards had made up his mind by the end of the 1974 season never to ask a player to postpone his mission again. His only requests would be to give the team plenty of advance notice and to schedule a mission so there would be time to get in shape before the next season.

He overhauled the missionary culture in BYU's football program, telling players he would have scholarships for them when they returned.

"Something changed that year, said Elder Craig C. Christensen, an LDS Church General Authority Seventy who played center in 1974 and '75 for Edwards' Cougars. "When I decided to submit my papers during the fall of 1975, my roommate Tom Bell, a starter, and several more from my class followed. We did not receive any resistance and were encouraged to get in shape on returning to the team."

Said Reynolds: "LaVell had to make a conscious, legitimate change of direction. He had to decide to let players go on missions, give them scholarships when they got back and figure out how to handle them when they got back and weren't immediately ready to play. It sounds easy for us now looking back on it now, but he was a new coach, his job was on the line, there was pressure to be successful and win. It was hard to let people go. He decided to support it not knowing where it would lead."

It led to championships, including a national championship in 1984. In 1974, the program literally had a handful of missionaries, the church had 18,000 missionaries sreving, and returned missionaries made up 31 percent of the BYU student body. During the 2016 season, 79 BYU players were returned missionaries, the church had 74,000 missionaries, and 65 percent of the BYU student body have served missions.

It was clear, former Edwards assistant coach Tom Ramage said this week, that BYU would not have been as successful if all the football-playing missionaries spawned by President Kimball's talk had played elsewhere. Edwards had reached the decision in the same steady, deliberate way he chewed over two other ideas that gave his program a competitive advantage and become sweeping innovations that revolutionized college sports — installing a radical passing offense and creating a pipeline of Polynesian recruits.

Today, TV announcers know everything about Mormon missions the way they know the rules governing redshirts and transfers, said former BYU star Vai Sikahema, who served a mission in the middle of his career. Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid, a former Cougar, recently spoke to Sikahema about the way returned missionaries are entering the NFL from schools all across the country.

"There's no doubt LaVell's influence at BYU had an impact," said Elder Kerr, the former RM Aggie quarterback who now is an LDS Church emeritus general authority. "LaVell proved it could be done, and done successfully. LaVell knew what he was doing. He knew it was right for the young men. He knew it was right for the church. He knew it was right for BYU, and he knew it was right for the football program. Bless his heart he had the vision that this is what should be done and the tenacity to do it."