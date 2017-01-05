SOUTH SALT LAKE — Single-family homes are expected to be built on most of the property belonging to the former Granite High School after the South Salt Lake Planning Commission approved a developer's plans Thursday.

The unanimous vote followed a contentious public hearing in which several residents expressed their opposition to the Garbett Homes development. Three of the old high school's four main buildings will be demolished, a sore spot for many who spoke at Thursday's meeting.

But the planning commission concluded the proposal fell in line with the city's current zoning and that Garbett Homes had made sufficient changes in recent months to appease concerns about aesthetics and other issues.

About 16 of the 27 acres that housed Granite High will be dedicated to the new homes. Pending mostly routine approvals by city staff, about 76 homes are expected be built on the property.

"We think this will be an awesome subdivision for the city of South Salt Lake. It will attract families," said Jacob Ballstaedt, Garbett Homes spokesman, told the planning commission. "This will be a community where they’ll want to stay and raise their family."

Garbett Homes plans to purchase and develop the remaining 11 acres, but left that northern portion of the property out of the specific proposal discussed Thursday. Ballstaedt said the business wants to move quickly with its plans on the southern portion.

He said the company is still working on a proposal for those acres and has said it is open to various commercial or residential development options.

Several opposing residents shared their memories of the Granite High buildings at the meeting, saying they held significant historic importance and could drive up property values in the area if properly preserved. Others criticized Garbett Homes for only submitting details for one portion of the property, saying the company was purposefully leaving the planning commission with limited information on which to base its decision.

"Without the totality of that plan … I would urge you to vote against it until there’s a total plan for the whole lot, because we don’t want to end up with another vacant lot for years," resident Kevin Miller told the commission.

Granite High School closed in 2009 following 102 years of serving students. Education officials cited declining enrollment and high costs of performing safety upgrades on the existing buildings as reasons for closing it.

Since then, the property has been on the verge of being transformed multiple times; a citywide vote to turn the school into a large arts and recreation civic center failed by a razor-thin five votes in 2011.

Woodbury Corp. and Redman Movies and Stories announced in 2012 that they planned to invest $40 million there to build a film and television production studio, which would come along with up to 1,000 jobs. But the businesses later decided they did not have adequate funds to carry through with the project.