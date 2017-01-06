Editor's Note: Click here for additional perspective on the Mormon Tabernacle Choir's upcoming inaugural performance.

The Mormon Tabernacle Choir is scheduled to perform at the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence. This is wonderful news.

I voted for Hillary Clinton, but I will definitely be attending the inauguration.

America’s Choir will bring a spiritual and musical uplift to the inaugural ceremony and the nation — as it has in the past. Millions will undoubtedly be thrilled to see the choir give our country a boost and balm at a time when so much healing is required.

My wife Harriet and I make it a point to listen to the choir over the internet at least twice each month — nothing “raises us up” spiritually as much as hearing hymns from our Mormon Tabernacle Choir.

However as in all human matters, there are those who disagree.

Some say Trump is using the nation’s most distinguished choir to cover up the fact that he cannot get the usual Hollywood superstars to perform at his inauguration. Other detractors, including some Latter-day Saints, say the choir is sacrificing its values. Some say the choir is creating an imprimatur of acceptance for some of Trump’s immoral statements. Indeed this paper, the Deseret News, previously went so far as to call on Trump to get off the ticket.

In view of all this, is the reputation of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir being risked? What are the facts? Should the choir withdraw?

A thousand times no!

Latter-day Saints follow Jesus Christ. And, during Jesus' ministry, he never restricted his service to only perfect saints. Christians are asked to love their enemies, should that love not extend to singing for a controversial President-elect?

The choir's performance is indeed an expression of Christian kindness.

Witnessing a choir of such magnitude perform conveys additional profound messages that go beyond music. Just seeing the corpus of the choir reminds us of the power of unity amidst diversity; hearing them is proof of the importance of hard work, emotion, patriotism and religiosity. It’s no wonder that our collective souls seem to soar as we hear the chorus swell.

Indeed, the choir has the power to move the president-elect. When Ronald Reagan watched the Mormon Tabernacle Choir perform at his inauguration, for example, cameras captured the visibly affected commander-in-chief.

Beyond Trump, however, the choir must also sing for America.

The inauguration is provided for in our Constitution and occurs every four years, regardless of how much political strife may be swirling around. It is a state occasion — one of the few we have. Americans yearn for patriotic harmony, and the inaugural is much greater than one man being put into the White House.

Such celebration gives us some of the ceremony and pomp that brings our country together. It is perhaps the singular greatest state occasion. England celebrates the opening of Parliament with horses, coaches, prayers, hymns and other grandiose festivities. We need the inaugural ceremony to restore us after this long campaign. Again, its more than a party for one man, and I had even hoped it would be for a woman.

In terms of big-name entertainment, it is my judgment that Hollywood tends to support Democrats. Thus Trump is at a disadvantage because of his party label. That should not be the case, but in the partisan world we live in, it’s reality. On the other hand, I do not agree that the quality of an inauguration should be judged by how many Hollywood people are there.

Having attended every inauguration since President Richard Nixon’s first inaugural, I can attest that one can almost feel the transfer of power from one president to another. That is what this magnificent occasion is all about. Persons who have watched inaugurations in our embassies abroad often express amazement that power is transferred so instantly and smoothly. In particular when President George H.W. Bush graciously transferred the presidency to young Bill Clinton, I recall the astonishment expressed in many countries led by dictators and presidents for life.

I have taken the oath of office on the floors of both the U.S. House and the U.S. Senate. I can assure you that it is a transformative and awesome experience. When Donald Trump raises his hand before the entire nation and utters the phrase “… so help me God,” it will almost certainly be a monumental moment for him.

He will feel a surge in the call to public duty.

Trump has made a lot of mistakes as we all have — but the American people heard all this and still decided to elect him in a stunning victory fueled by grass-roots support. I am still rubbing my eyes with surprise. No more political predictions from this old legislator!

For one day, as Americans, we should bury our bitter political fissures and calm the cacophony of commentary to join in a choir-like accord to celebrate democracy, the smooth transition of power and our sacred constitution. We should give Donald Trump the benefit of the doubt for at least one day.

And, then, the next morning, we can go back to criticizing him if we wish.

Amidst such turbulent times, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir has never been needed more. So let’s sing their praises for agreeing to lift our nation on Inauguration Day.

Sen. Larry Pressler was a U.S. senator for 18 years and congressman for 4 years. He is a Rhodes Scholar, Harvard Law graduate and a Vietnam veteran.