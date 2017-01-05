It’s fun to see new kids come in and support the university and become good student-athletes.

TUCSON, Ariz. — Utah had a special guest at Thursday’s game against Arizona. Andre Miller, who led the Utes to the 1998 national championship game and is one of just seven players in program history to have his number retired, made the journey from his home in San Diego.

Miller, 40, played 17 seasons in the NBA — ending his career last season with the San Antonio Spurs.

“Just supporting the school. That’s all,” Miller said while sitting next to assistant coach Tommy Connor on the Utah bench during pregame warmups.

When asked what he’s up to these days, Miller said “nothing” and mentioned that he’s just watching high school and college basketball.

“That’s it,” he noted.

Look who showed up to greet us at McKale Center...former Ute Andre Miller! #GoUtes #ClimbTogether pic.twitter.com/GzNbfRsbba — Utah Basketball (@Runnin_Utes) January 6, 2017

Miller has followed the Utes on TV and the game in Arizona was his first opportunity to see them in person.

“I looked at the schedule (and) made me plans early,” he said.

In sizing up the Utes, Miller gave a favorable review.

“I like them. If they stay healthy it will be a good run,” Miller said. “It’s a competitive league this year. But it’ll be fun to watch. I think they’re doing well.”

It’s been almost 18 years since Miller graduated from the U. He acknowledged that a lot of time has passed.

“Yeah, but it’s fun to see new kids come in and support the university and become good student athletes.”

THE SCHEDULE: This is the lone meeting between Utah and Arizona this season. The Pac-12’s rotating 18-game schedule dictates that teams play four teams just once. This season, the Utes play everyone home-and-home except for Arizona and Arizona State. UCLA and USC are the other teams they play just one time. Those games are scheduled for next week in the Huntsman Center.

AWAY FROM HOME: Utah concludes its Pac-12 road trip of the season Saturday at Arizona State (3 p.m., P12N). It’s one of just two Thursday-Saturday road swings for the Utes in conference play. The other is a trip to California and Stanford in February.

Utah’s other two-game Pac-12 travels include a Wednesday-Saturday jaunt to Washington and Washington State (Jan. 18-21) and a Thursday-Sunday trip to Oregon and Oregon State (Feb. 16-19).

