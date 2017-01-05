SNOWVILLE, Box Elder County — Police say a man is in "very serious" condition after being rescued from a severe snowstorm during a hunting trip in far northern Utah.

Trevor Valentine, 38, from Weber County, embarked on a hunting trip Wednesday afternoon in a remote area known as Wildcat Mountain near Snowville, according to the Box Elder County Sheriff's Office.

Valentine texted his wife around 6 p.m., saying he had become stuck and asking to meet her along a specific stretch of state Route 30, said Box Elder County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Dale Ward. Valentine indicated he was about three miles from the road and would need only about an hour to get there, Ward said.

But the man's wife contacted police after 11 p.m., saying her husband had not turned up and that she had not been able to contact him on his phone since about 9 p.m. Search and rescue crews were called to the area, but were quickly met with difficulty.

"Upon arrival they encountered severe ground blizzard conditions and serious drifting snow in the roadways," Ward said in a statement.

The winds in the area calmed early Thursday morning, Ward said. Crews were able to navigate toward the mountain on snowmobile and eventually located Valentine, who had been exposed to the blizzard overnight.

"He had attempted to dig himself into the snow to protect from the wind and cold," Ward said. "Temperatures with wind chill were well below zero in the area."

Search and rescue performed emergency first aid and moved Valentine to the highway. He was taken to Intermountain Medical Center in Murray by helicopter in "very serious condition," Ward said.

The aircraft couldn't land at Valentine's precise location, according to Ward, because of dangerous weather conditions.