He’s a young kid and this was going to be a big year for him. I thought he was playing as well as anyone in the summertime before he got hurt. He’s a talented young man and I’m excited to get him back in the fold.

TORONTO — During warm-ups Thursday prior to the Toronto-Utah game, former University of Utah all-American Delon Wright was knocking down 3-pointers, one after another, particularly from the left corner and left angle.

That might be surprising to hear, since the rap on Wright before he joined the NBA was an inability to hit the long shots.

“I’m shooting it better — other than that I haven’t changed too much,” Wright said when asked about his NBA game. “I’m trying to be a more consistent shooter, and be more physical and get stronger.”

Unfortunately for Wright, he hasn’t had a chance to show off his shooting skills yet in his second NBA season after suffering a shoulder injury that required surgery, near the end of Summer League. He’s had to watch from the sideline as the Raptors have jumped out to a 24-11 record in the Eastern Conference.

Wright worked up a good sweat game as he practiced with a Toronto assistant coach for 45 minutes prior to Thursday’s game. However, he’s not likely to see any action for the Raptors until possibly next month.

The ex-Ute said he’s going to start playing 3-on-3 with his teammates next week and then see a doctor in New York. When he is cleared, he’s likely to spend some time with the Raptors’ D-League team in nearby Mississauga, Ontario.

“Hopefully I’ll get cleared then,” he said. “Everything’s wrapping up now. It’s a process of when I’ll be able to take contact.”

Wright was drafted No. 20 by the Raptors after the 2015-16 season when he led the Utes to a berth in the NCAA Sweet 16. Then last year, one of his former teammates, Jakob Poeltl, was picked by the Raptors with the No. 9 pick in the draft.

Both players talked about how fun it was to play for the same team.

“I’ve tried to be like a bigger brother to him like I was at Utah when he first came in,” said Wright. “I don’t tell him what to do, but try to help him along the way, in his transition.”

Poeltl said, “I haven’t got to play with him so far since he’s been injured. But we played Summer League together, so that was a lot of fun. That chemistry was still there. It’s been good to have someone go through the process you’re going through now, a guy you already know.”

As a rookie, Wright played in just 27 games, starting one and averaging 3.8 points on 45 percent shooting. He was playing well in the Summer League in Las Vegas when he got his arm tangled up with a bigger player and suffered a labral tear in his right shoulder.

“Once he does come back, we look forward to it,” said coach Toronto coach Dwane Casey. “Right now Kyle (Lowry) and Cory (Joseph) are doing an excellent job so he’s going to have to scratch and fight to get some minutes somewhere.

“He’s a young kid and this was going to be a big year for him,” Casey continued. “I thought he was playing as well as anyone in the summertime before he got hurt. He’s a talented young man and I’m excited to get him back in the fold.”

JAZZ NOTES: Alec Burks scored four points in four minutes in his second action of the season . . . Former Jazzman DeMarre Carroll started his 30th game of the season and though he only scored eight points, he did a nice job of helping hold Gordon Hayward to just 16 points . . . Poeltl, who didn’t see any action in the Raptors’ win in Utah, played Thursday and although he didn’t score in six minutes, he elicited some oohs from the crowd with a block of Trey Lyles late in the third quarter . . . Dante Exum rejoined the Jazz lineup after missing six straight games and scored two points in 14 minutes.