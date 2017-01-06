I believe that we should have an amendment that shortens the election season. As my first election that I was allowed to participate in, I studied long and hard for who should be the new commander in chief, and I noticed a couple of things.

The beginning of the election consisted of many candidates on both sides with different policies, promises and histories. After a few hours of research stretched over a couple of weeks, I had my top candidates in mind. Long story short: After Trump and Hillary were picked to represent each party I was disappointed but had my vote ready. Then long months came and went of slander campaigns that made me groan and wish for the election to end.

And in the end, my vote wasn't swayed by anything save the policies I researched, the predictions of the economy by experts/economists, honest discussions with my friends and my own experience (short though it may be). Literally months and millions were wasted on me. And I know most people feel the same. Because of technology we access information in an instant and the stuff that happens in Washington is accessible to us the day after. This is not the 18th century. We should only allow candidates enough time to express their policies and why they are best suited for the job. After all, would any employer allow someone to rant about the opposition for hours in a job interview?

Tyler Jefferies

South Jordan