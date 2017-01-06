Term limits are absolutely necessary. Unless we enact term limits on the United States Congress, we will not see the change so critically necessary in Washington.

Our catastrophic U.S. debt situation is precisely because no congressman or congresswoman has wanted to jeopardize his or her chances of staying in office, basically forever, by trimming the fat.

So they just keep kicking the can farther down the road hoping that someone else will take the hit for being fiscally responsible.

Term limits is the only way to restore true accountability! We now have the momentum to get this legislation passed. Everyone needs to be aggressively pushing for it.

Our senators and representatives must know if they won't pass it, we'll vote them out and get some that will.

James Green

Heber City