The story of the second half was just the opposite of how we started the game. We couldn’t hit an open shot.

TUCSON, Ariz. — Before heading out on the road for the first time in Pac-12 play, Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak insisted that the Utes wouldn’t be defined by what happens over the next two weeks. They’re scheduled to play three teams in the top 25 — No. 17 Arizona on Thursday, then No. 25 USC and No. 4/5 UCLA next week in the Huntsman Center.

“It’s kind of the nature of this time of season,” said Krystkowiak, who added that it’s not unusual to face so many ranked teams because the Pac-12 is kind of tough.

That was certainly the case Thursday night in the McKale Center in Arizona’s 66-56 win over the Utes.

It was one thing in the first half and another in the second that prevented them from dropping to 0-3 against ranked opponents Butler and Xavier were the others) this season.

Even so, Krystkowiak saw progress.

“We’re growing,” he said. ”We’re getting better.”

David Collette topped the Utes with 13 points, while Devon Daniels added 12.

Utah was impressive early on. The Utes hit seven of their first eight shots from the field. They led 15-10 after a 3-pointer by Kyle Kuzma with 13:40 to go in the opening half.

“It was a great start. I think we kind of surprised them,” Collette said. “We came out executing pretty well and I couldn’t even tell you what happened. We just couldn’t get one to fall after that.”

Utah didn’t score over the next 6:49 as Arizona seized control of the game.

“I know we took some ill-advised shots,” Krystkowiak said. “Things were working pretty well. I think you can give Arizona credit. Their defense picked up and scrambled.”

The Wildcats held a 35-27 lead at halftime. Big men Lauri Markkanen and Dusan Ristic had nine and eight points, respectively — capitalizing on two fouls by Collette that limited him to eight minutes of action.

Ristic wound up with a game-high 18 points. Markkanen finshed with 11 and nine rebounds.

Arizona outrebounded Utah 21-9 over the first 20 minutes and held a 10-0 advantage in second-chance points. The Utes were 1-of-7 from 3-point range in the first half and had ore turnovers than assists (5-4).

Krystkowiak noted that rebounding, though, was the difference to that point.

Things improved on the glass in the second half. Utah won the battle of the boards 18-17. The Utes even managed to pull back into contention, closing the gap to 51-48 on a basket by Collette with 5:59 to go. The Wildcats responded with a game-ending 15-8 run to remain in front and earn the victory.

“The story of the second half was just the opposite of how we started the game,” Krystkowiak said. “We couldn’t hit an open shot.”

Utah shot 36.4 percent from the field (12 of 33) after the break.

Krystkowiak bemoaned about the number of wide-open shots that were missed after the Utes drew close down the stretch.

“Sheez, you know, some games are like that,” Daniels said. “We’ve got just got to keep on playing through, keep on shooting.

The outcome improved Arizona to 14-2 overall and 3-0 in the Pac-12. Utah, meanwhile, dropped to 10-4 and 1-1. The Utes head up the road to Arizona State on Saturday (3 p.m., P12N). The Sun Devils (10-7, 2-1) knocked off Colorado 78-77 earlier in the night.

“We’re going to jump on the bus right now and get over there,” Krystkowiak. “A lot of our focus this week has been on Arizona. We’ve got a short turnaround. We both do. It’s not even a 48-hour time period to turn it around. But we’ll get it dialed in.”

Email: dirk@deseretnews.com

Twitter: @DirkFacer