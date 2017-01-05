The Utah Jazz led for the first 44:18 of their road game Thursday night against the Toronto Raptors.

Unfortunately for them, they couldn't hold it together down the stretch as the Raptors took their first lead with 3:42 remaining and held on from there for the 101-93 win.

As he did on December 23 in Salt Lake City, Kyle Lowry once again starred, especially late. He finished with a game-high 33 points, including 16 in the fourth quarter.

Shelvin Mack, Gordon Hayward and Rudy Gobert scored 17, 16 and 15 points respectively, but they were the only Jazz players to finish in double figures.

Utah led 27-18 at the end of the first quarter, but it was a battle until the final minutes as Toronto chipped away.

The Jazz will next play at Minnesota on Friday night.