SALT LAKE CITY — A new online exhibit titled "Artistic Interpretations of the First Vision" was recently launched by the Church History Museum of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, according to a news release.

The online art exhibit includes 33 works of art from the museum's collection by a variety of international artists. The artwork is grouped into three themes: "The Desires of My Heart," which focuses on Joseph Smith as a young man; "Two Glorious Personages," which features artwork emphasizing the appearance of the Father and the Son to Joseph; and "That Faith Also Might Increase in the Earth" which shows how the First Vision and the events of the Restoration have impacted the faith of people across the Earth, according to the release.

The exhibit also includes resources from history.lds.org that are intended to aid in the study of the First Vision.

The exhibit can be found online at history.lds.org/exhibit/first-vision-art.