PROVO — A Provo home is a total loss following a $250,000 fire Thursday caused by improperly discarded ashes.

The fire was reported at 97 S. 2021 West about 11:30 a.m., the Provo Fire Department reported. A family of five and their pets lived at the home, which suffered severe fire, smoke and water damage.

Provo Fire Capt. Dean York said the fire was caused by ashes left in a cardboard box put on the deck.

Several pets, including a dog, two cats, two turtles and some birds, made it out of the home safely, York said.

No injuries were reported.