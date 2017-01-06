Today’s hot-button issues — mandated insurance coverage of contraception, legalization of marijuana, assisted suicide, abortion, same-sex marriage — have created a deep fissure between those who favor such socio-legal changes and those who oppose them on religious grounds. The resulting discussions in the public square and ensuing litigation have called into question the extent of religious freedom. Indeed, some ardent advocates of social change believe that religions must accommodate their beliefs to that change.

In the ever-louder debate about religious freedom, it is of paramount importance for policymakers, judges, commentators and all other citizens to recognize the importance of religious belief and practice. We cannot assume religion’s place is generally understood, let alone accepted. To that end, this column seeks to describe the all-important role religion plays in my life and, to the degree I am able, in the lives of hundreds of millions of others.

In discussing this sensitive topic, I do not intend to portray non-religious people as bad, nor imply that people who favor these societal changes act in bad faith, that my religion should be privileged above other religions, or that I speak for all who are religious. Although I believe my faith is true, I acknowledge others disagree. Finally, religious freedom must be somewhat tempered as it collides with the sacred rights of others.

Religious practice is often caricatured as unique dietary restrictions, abstinence from alcohol, singular features of dress or appearance like Hassidic sidelocks or the Catholic bishop’s mitre, and other outward signs betokening faith. It is these things but also far more. Sacred worship and acts of faith that occur in the soul are invisible to others. Even the more mundane outward manifestations of worship and service sparked by religion, such as people attending church, acting as Scoutmasters and choir directors, and ministering to the poor, the troubled, the ill, the homebound, the lonely and the “widow and orphan” are rarely deemed newsworthy. Consequently, even objective observers often miss religion’s full influence.

This is what I want others to understand. Faith is not another facet of life like work or reading or belonging to a bowling league. A devoted person’s religion shapes one’s views of life itself. C.S. Lewis explained this, “I believe in Christianity as I believe that the sun has risen: not only because I see it, but because by it I see everything else.”

Traditional religions speak to four great topics: 1) God’s existence and character; 2) The purpose of life; 3) God’s laws governing personal conduct; and 4) God’s plan for his children. To believe you have found in your faith even partial answers to these central questions changes everything. Accepting that you and every other human lived before this life and will continue to live hereafter gives the soul unrivaled comfort and perspective. Receiving a rock-solid moral code couched not as philosophy but as God’s word is among the great treasures of life. Knowing that God loves you and will help you to be happy transforms what can be a dreary, painful, uncertain existence into an anchored, directed life.

Being able to talk to the Supreme Being in prayer and hear his answers has changed my life profoundly. Knowing that God loves me and will help me empowers me to face the ups and downs of life. Billions on the earth believe that he will exert his unlimited power in behalf of those who pray to him, serve him and exercise faith in him — in revealing wisdom, in guiding, blessing, healing, strengthening and comforting us.

For C.S. Lewis and innumerable other believers, our faith is the light by which we “see everything else.”

Accordingly, may all who seek to limit the constitutional grant of religious freedom understand the pre-eminent importance religion has for a great proportion, if not a majority, of Americans. And may they further realize that many of us regard freedom of religion as the “First Freedom,” the quintessential freedom of conscience, the freedom to think, worship, teach and act in accordance with the dictates of conscience, and, as the First Amendment states, government may not prohibit the “free exercise thereof.”