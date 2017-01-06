I don’t play basketball but I could still be on a basketball team. I recently read an article describing a real American neighborhood in which three teens joined three elementary students for a game of pickup basketball. A game ensued in which dads, Muslim mothers, sweaty jocks, rich kids and others joined to form teams with a wide range of skills that complemented the offerings of all. Coaches, referees, point guards and cheerleaders all evolved to form a collaborating team … the perfect description of civic spirit.

Civic spirit — what is Webster’s definition? "Pride in your or another’s achievement." In other words, seeking the greater good; being your brother's keeper.

Civic spirit holds us together. When we bring our passions, our potential and our problems to a community that takes pride in us, we unleash the creativity of collaboration and can better achieve the hopes we have for ourselves and others. We fulfill our own self-interests while benefiting the common good. The power of civic spirit is summed up in this quote from Margaret Mead (American anthropologist, 1901-1978): "Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has."

What happens when we lose our civic spirit? We look inward and lose that which holds us together. We may even deny the value of those outside our circle (tribe) and become blind to the diversity upon which great movements and nations are built. Think about the tribes right here in Utah … the religious and non-religious, the haves and have-nots, even the Utes and Cougars. There are so many ways in which we separate ourselves and thus lose the power of the other.

Has our nation lost its civic spirit? A Pew Research Center survey says our trust in government dropped from 77 percent in 1958 to 19 percent in 2015. And in a recent television interview on the topic, University of Utah professor of humanities Robert Goldberg points out that we have not only lost trust in government but also in medicine, our legal system, journalism and our faith. The result is a serious loss of civic spirit. Professor Goldberg asserts that bringing back our civic spirit, that which holds us together, requires crossing tribal lines.

After much searching, I decided to engage my civic spirit within a group called Citizens’ Climate Lobby. As a nonpartisan organization of diverse individuals, we take pride in each other's achievements while collaborating to create political will for a livable world. We are learning how to cross tribal lines … with each success we are encouraged and we celebrate.

Which tribal lines are there, waiting for you to cross? What self-interests could you share for the common good? My hope is alive for a world in which civic spirit is a common value, because we remember what it was like to engage in collaboration for the greater good, for a shared result. Because we are our brother’s keeper.

Karen Jackson is a pediatric nurse practitioner and Citizens Climate Lobby volunteer.