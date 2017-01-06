In the third and final presidential debate, moderator Chris Wallace asked Donald Trump if he would “absolutely accept the result of the election.” Trump’s answer was that he would “look at it at the time” and “keep you in suspense.” Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, along with a large number of viewers, was appropriately aghast. Calling Trump’s answer “horrifying,” Clinton noted that all previous candidates have “accepted the outcomes when [they] may not have liked them, and that is what must be expected of anyone standing on a debate stage during a general election.”

She was absolutely right.

As America approaches the inauguration it remains imperative to sustain the nation’s strong tradition of peacefully accepting the legitimate outcome of elections. This is a cornerstone of constitutional democracy’s long-term success.

And yet, for the better part of two months, the president-elect’s political opponents have maneuvered to delegitimize his victory. Even President Obama, who initially stated that he fully accepted the results and would do everything he could to facilitate a peaceful transition of power, added fuel to the fire by insisting that had he been the Democratic standard bearer, instead of Hillary Clinton, the result would have been different.

Maybe that’s true. It’s also irrelevant. President Obama wasn’t on the ballot, and Hillary Clinton lost.

Others have used the president’s sanctions against Russia for alleged hacks into DNC emails as a reason to dismiss Trump’s victory. As we have stated before, the ties between Russia and President-elect Trump’s administration merit serious scrutiny. Congress must pursue the vexing questions surrounding the alleged Russian hacks into the DNC until there are clear answers for the American people. But, in the meantime, and in the absence of publicly available evidence and clear answers, such issues should not be used as political weaponry to undermine the peaceful transition of power. The hacks have not, for example, been linked to the vote-counting.

Yet, others continue to cling to the fact that Clinton won the popular vote, but that, too, is only important in reminding the president that he must govern for all Americans, including the majority that didn’t vote for him. Afterall, the United States does not elect its presidents by popular vote, and the process by which we elect presidents determined that the person who will be taking the oath of office on Jan. 20 will be Donald J. Trump.

It’s worth pondering, then, what reactions there would have been had Clinton prevailed in the election and Trump supporters had consistently challenged the results. Green Party candidate Jill Stein went so far as to launch a quixotic recount effort in three states, which never got off the ground in Pennsylvania or Michigan and actually found additional votes for Trump in Wisconsin. It was a waste of time and a great deal of money. It didn’t even convince the most ardent party activists to accept the election results.

Indeed, when it became clear that the vote totals would not be overturned, another effort began targeting members of the Electoral College, many of whom reported receiving death threats from people who wanted them to vote against Trump when the Electoral College met on Dec. 19 to formally ratify the election results. Two Trump electors refused to support the president-elect, while four Democratic electors from the state of Washington deserted Hillary Clinton. In the end, Trump had no problem getting the 270 electoral votes he needed to officially win the presidency.

There are times when recounts and election results are necessary. And we do not expect everyone to agree after a bitterly fought election. Yet America should recognize the wisdom of Clinton’s words in the third debate. In this country, it’s imperative that we accept election results, even when we don’t like them.