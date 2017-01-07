Whether you are the leader of a new start-up, one of those fast-growth companies, a leader in a turnaround or a leader who loves to learn and apply best practices, there were leadership qualities I observed in coach LaVell Edwards as a football player and student of leadership that I believe could serve anyone well.

In early 1972, Edwards was named head coach at BYU. As a recently returned missionary I asked and was given permission by him to walk on the football team. I was his first. The next two seasons I was an offensive lineman playing mostly as a long-snapper and on special teams.

Having been influenced first hand in seeing LaVell transform the BYU football team, I wanted to learn more about leadership, strategy, teams and change management and was accepted into a new masters program in BYU’s business school called Organizational Behavior. During my graduate studies I had the opportunity to interview LaVell in more depth on his insights on leadership and what influenced him. What I have learned has benefited me in my consulting, writing, speaking and giving back for over 40 years.

The first LaVell leadership takeaway for me has to do with the importance of personal traits. It’s what Stephen M.R. Covey describes as the “Trust Dividend” in his popular book "Speed of Trust."

During the team’s first formal meeting held in the Richards PE Building in January 1972, Coach Edwards went over his coaching philosophy and his expectations of the players during the winter semester that included spring practice. When he stated that he expected the players to attend their classes, do their homework and take their tests, sitting in front of me were three members of the starting offensive line and one of them said barely loud enough for those around him to hear, “yeah, that's for everyone but …” and the others just nodded their heads affirmatively.

I asked Keith “Mad Dog” Rivera, an outstanding defensive end, who was instrumental in encouraging and supporting me walking on the football team, “what did he mean”? Keith said “everyone knows … doesn’t go to class, we’ll just see what happens." The individual referenced at the time clearly was the most talented player on the team and he and everyone else knew it.

I wondered, as well as many other players on the team, what was going to happen. Would the individual change his behavior or would Coach Edwards give in because as the new head coach he needs talented players to win. Well, the individual didn’t go to class and after winter semester he was no longer enrolled at BYU.

As I saw it, this would be a big inflection point for the culture of the football program. It is said in Silicon Valley, “one bad hire will sink a start-up” and also “you change the people or you change the people”. Players said to one another, “Wow, Coach Edwards really means what he says and whatever he says we can trust him to follow through”. In LaVell’s first year we went 7-4 with a team aligned with our head coach’s principles and expectations.

Rivera, now a very successful financial investment advisor in Oregon, shared with me recently upon hearing of LaVell’s passing, “I couldn't believe that there ever existed a human being like LaVell. He was firm in his convictions and never wavered from his principles, but what made him special is that he led with compassion and concern for the well-being of his players. He commanded respect from his inner spirit."

LaVell lived the kind of personal leadership traits we should all aspire to.

The importance of strategy is the second leadership quality that we could benefit learning from LaVell. This was way before Michael Porter began writing his seminal books and articles saying that strategy is all about creating competitive advantage and competitive advantage comes about by doing either similar activities differently or different activities, and even longer before Airbnb, Uber and Tesla began disturbing their marketplaces.

In a very insightful interview with LaVell while in graduate school after his first WAC Championship and BYU’s first bowl game, I asked him about his strategy to focus on the passing game. In his wonderful matter of fact way, he started by saying as head coach he felt he was responsible for setting the strategy and direction for the team. He also felt it important to hire the very best coordinators and position coaches and let them run and be accountable for their responsibilities. He then went on to describe that the strategy to focus on the passing game was because he felt that it was tough at the time to attract really good running backs to come to BYU and Provo to compete with a running attack. When he looked at BYU’s only conference championship before 1974 it was when it had a really good quarterback in Virgil Carter. He knew as a defensive coach defending the pass added difficulty in game plan preparation and execution.

He also knew he needed someone who had expertise in the passing game so he hired Dewey Warren, who had played quarterback at the University of Tennessee. They also needed a blue-chip QB to run this kind of offense so they recruited Gary Sheide a JUCO transfer from Northern California who looked and threw like Joe Namath. The offensive strategy was simply turn every running play into a passing play and overwhelm defenses with four and five receivers coming from every possible position in the offense. It was important that all the offensive position groups align to that strategy that called for offensive linemen with quick and soft feet and who could pass block extremely well. LaVell also was passionate about a quick and physical defense that could stop the opponent and get the ball quickly back to the offense.

Clearly, LaVell was ahead of his time with his disruptive strategy built on doing things differently. In a popular book just released on reinvention it says the law of the 21st century is “to disrupt or be disrupted” so the question for leaders is what are they doing differently to create a competitive advantage like LaVell did?

The third LaVell leadership quality that has stayed with me over the years is his ability to “capture hearts and minds” of those who played, coached, worked with and knew him. Research indicates that 70 percent of strategies never get implemented or achieve their desired results. When further researched, they found the major reason for the lack of success was the hearts and minds of those needing to implement the strategy were never captured.

One of the things LaVell taught early on was that the success of the team would be related to the degree that the team felt ownership and accountability one to another for their success. It wasn’t the coaches' team; it needed to be the players' team.

One of the approaches that LaVell used to capture hearts and minds was through the selection of quality captains. We had two really great captains in Dan Hansen and Pete Van Valkenburg in LaVell’s first year who exemplified the leadership principles and behaviors LaVell espoused. They lead by example and they regularly took ownership of leadership tasks that otherwise a coach or assistant might have done.

LaVell believed also in involving players in providing input on the team issues and regularly had a meeting with a representative from each of the position groups. When I went to graduate school I learned of a new concept in the work environment called employee involvement and when hearing about this, I said I know what that is Coach Edwards was doing that with the football team. Again, he was a pioneer in this area.

I asked him in my interview where he came up with the idea because it was such a new thing in the business world. He said as a bishop he found it extremely valuable to have the leaders of each of the auxiliaries and quorums sit and counsel with him. He saw the positive impact it had as a bishop and it just made sense to do this as a football coach.

In my interview in 1975, LaVell described besides being responsible for the strategy, hiring the best and empowering them and managing the football teams external environment, he saw developing a personal relationship with his players and helping them develop on and off the field as his most important role. As Rivera described earlier his feelings about LaVell those who I played with as well as those who played after me all share a common bond that LaVell cared for them personally. Each has their story where he counseled, encouraged, complimented and sometimes corrected them from a very caring and concern for their well-being point of view. It wasn’t about him it was about them.

In a day when the researchers at Gallup state that only 32 percent of the U.S. workforce feels engaged a work, these leadership qualities that hall of fame head coach LaVell Edwards pioneered 45 years ago as BYU’s new head coach have been a tremendous influence in my life’s work for which I am grateful, and I believe are very relevant to leaders and their organizations today.

Paul is a leading organizational architect specializing in leadership development, strategy making, organization design, business process improvement, the design of high performance teams.