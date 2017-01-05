BLUFFDALE — A man wanted in connection with a shooting in Bluffdale in December has been arrested for investigation of attempted homicide.

Robert Edward Alewine, 42, of Salt Lake City, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of attempted criminal homicide and transaction of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person.

On Dec. 17, the Bluffdale precinct of the Saratoga Springs Police Department responded to a possible robbery. They found a man who had been shot in the stomach by two other men, according to a Salt Lake County Jail report.

On Tuesday, Alewine was arrested at his residence. He was in possession of a firearm when police arrested him, according to the jail report.

Saratoga Springs police on Thursday said both men believed to have been involved in the shooting had been taken into custody, but that it was still an active investigation and declined to release further details. The man who was shot survived, according to police.

According to court records, Alewine has an extensive criminal history, being charged in the past with numerous violent crimes.