Ashley and Tyson Gardner are no strangers to going viral.

The American Fork couple turned to in vitro fertilization after struggling with infertility for eight years, and the shock of learning they were pregnant went viral in 2014.

Their surprised reactions to the news Ashley was pregnant with quadruplets took the internet by storm, leading them to create a Facebook page documenting her pregnancy (and now parenthood). Additionally, they launched a blog and YouTube channel, and appeared on TLC's Rattled.

They also helped raise awareness of infertility.

Now, two years after going viral for the first time, they are back at it.

In the video, which can be watched below, Ashley hides in the pantry to enjoy a snack in peace and talks about the struggles of raising four 2-year-olds.

"Dad is out shoveling the driveway. Mom desperately needed a treat to get through the rest of the night. So I'm hiding in the pantry, eating a treat. Is that wrong?" she says in the video. "They [the kids] don't ever go away. They want everything you have."

Gardner then puts the phone near the crack at the bottom of the door, showing one of her children laying there waiting for her.

The video was originally posted to the family's Facebook page and has received over 3.2 million views on their page alone. On YouTube, it is the 14th most popular video, having been viewed more than 600,000 times.

The video has also appeared on websites such as People and the Huffington Post.