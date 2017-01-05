Real Salt Lake has found its new attacking midfielder.

Barring a failure to pass a physical, the team will introduce Albert Rusnak in a news conference tomorrow morning at Rio Tinto Stadium, Real Salt Lake general manager Craig Waibel said Thursday.

Here's what we know about Albert Rusnak:

The 22-year-old is a native of Slovakia and has played for its youth national team. His father, who also goes by Albert Rusnak, is a former professional player and now a coach for Slovakian club FC Lokomotiva Kosice.

Rusnak came up through Manchester City's youth system, being loaned out to lower-level English clubs and a top-flight Dutch team before signing on with FC Groningen two years ago.

He's appeared in 61 games for Groningen, scoring nine goals, including this one:

You see more highlights here, where his duties include creating chances in the run of play and off of free kicks to his teammates in front of large crowds.

"He's a No. 10," Waibel told ESPN 700's Bill Riley on Thursday. "(He's) very active, very fit and very energetic in that role."

Waibel said the team was tracking him for a while and says his game fits with RSL's style of play.

"Someone we believe can translate to MLS," he told Riley, adding that because of his youth it might not be an instant transition. "Ultimately the fit (for him), we're bringing him to play. It added up for him and for us. ... Barring signatures, this is going to be a great fit for him."

When Rusnak landed in Salt Lake City Thursday, it was just the second time he's visited the United States. Waibel met Rusnak at the airport.

SILVA RETURNING? Waibel told ESPN 700 that there is a "high probability" of the team bringing Luis Silva back to RSL after he played sparingly for Liga MX's Tigres.

"We're certainly interested," he said. "He's one of those players who's blessed enough to play more than one position."

Silva, who was acquired from DC United in exchange for Alvaro Saborio, played 10 games during the 2015 campaign. He played both in the midfield and as a forward for Real.

LANDON DONOVAN TO RSL? When asked about the reports about a contract being offered to Major League Soccer's all-time leading scorer Landon Donovan, Waibel said the team was in the "early stages" of talks.

Waibel added that the team is still looking to add players who can play in the wide positions: target striker and center defender.