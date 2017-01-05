SALT LAKE CITY — Former Utah Attorney General John Swallow wants to put off his upcoming trial if a judge won't exclude some of the state's witnesses and evidence from the case.

Defense attorney Scott Williams argues in a court motion filed Thursday that he doesn't have time to prepare for 19 witnesses and five experts the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office identified only the past two weeks.

Prosecutors also filed Wednesday a list of potential 374 exhibits for trial, which Williams said is four times as many as they had previously indicated.

"There is no apparent reason for the last-minute notices, other than strategy and an attempt to gain advantage by surprise," he wrote.

Williams argues that if 3rd District Judge Elizabeth Hruby-Mills won't exclude the witnesses and exhibits, she should postpone the Feb. 7 trial.

Swallow faces dozen felony public corruption charges. A final pretrial hearing is scheduled for Friday.