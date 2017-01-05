Swimming competition for the 2017 season begins Friday, Jan. 6, with the BYU men’s swim team taking on Harvard at 5 p.m., in Provo.

BYU’s swim and dive teams have spent the last week training in LaJolla, California, in preparation for their 2017 season. They look forward to participating in back-to-back home meets.

Harvard is spending the first week of the new year competing against various teams in the West, including Denver, Utah and BYU. Harvard is coached by Kevin Tyrrell, who is in his fourth season as head coach.

Only the Cougar men’s swimming team will be competing against Harvard, with BYU’s women’s swim team competing in an inter-squad meet. The BYU diving team will compete next on Jan. 14, against Grand Canyon in Provo at noon.

Courtney Lovelace is a current student at Brigham Young University who works in sports communications. She may be contacted by using her email at swimming_sid@byu.edu.