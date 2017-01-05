BOUNTIFUL — Following Thursday morning's heavy snowfall across the Wasatch Front, family and friends joined leaders from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at a Bountiful LDS meetinghouse to honor and remember the life of Elder Bruce Douglas Porter.

Elder Porter, who was actively serving as a General Authority Seventy in the LDS Church, died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, at the age of 64. In tributes offered by his four children and his fellow church leaders, he was remembered for his deep faith, devotion to his family and his patience and Christlike example in dealing with adversity.

Elder Porter had experienced serious health challenges for more than 25 years including kidney failure, dialysis and transplants. In November, he was admitted to the hospital with a pulmonary infection and died a month later surrounded by his wife and children.

David W. Porter observed that his father had many reasons to grow bitter or despondent but greeted each day with a "broad, bright smile" and spread love and joy to those around him because he found strength and hope in his belief in the atonement of Jesus Christ.

President Russell M. Nelson, president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, both spoke and read a letter from the First Presidency addressed to Elder Porter's wife, Susan Holland Porter.

The letter noted the quality of Elder Porter's life and expressed appreciation for his dedicated service in the church: "Elder Porter blessed many lives as he compassionately ministered to those under his watchful care. His example of devotion as a husband, father and grandfather and servant of the Lord influenced the lives of loved ones and all with whom he came in contact."

In his remarks, Elder Donald D. Hallstrom of the Presidency of the Seventy said he looked up to Elder Porter "both physically and spiritually" and on every occasion during his illness, Elder Porter assured him, "I am at peace."

President Henry B. Eyring, first counselor in the First Presidency, attended the services in addition to nine members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, four members of the Presidency of the Seventy and many other General Authorities and presiding officers of the LDS Church.

Salt Lake Tabernacle organist Clay Christiansen provided the musical accompaniment. Clayton Christensen, a personal friend of Elder Porter's, offered the invocation and Elder Porter's sister, Becky Porter Rogers, gave the benediction.

Elder Porter was interred at the Lakeview Memorial Cemetery in Bountiful, Utah.