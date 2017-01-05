PROVO — He's one of the fiercest pin hitters ever to pass through the BYU men's volleyball program, and 2017 will likely be his final year swinging away on the Cougars' front line.

Ben Patch, who will be a junior this season, feels this year will probably be his last, as he intends to, "Move on to different things," following this season.

For this reason, among others, the 6-foot-9 Provo product intends to go out on top and leave nothing behind him on the Smith Fieldhouse court.

"I'm always excited to get in front of our great crowd and fans, but with this probably going to be my last year — I just want to make that experience of playing in front of family and friends extra special," Patch said.

The good news for Patch and else everyone involved is the parts are apparently in place to forge something "extra special."

One look out at the practice court and you can see most of the primary contributors from last year's runner-up finish back for another go. Patch rejoins frontline hitters Jake Langlois (6-10 Sr.) and Brenden Sander (6-4 Jr.), along with players such as setter Leo Durkin (6-4 Jr.) and middle blocker Price Jarman (6-9 Jr.)

"Our strength seems to always be with our front line and we feel confident again going into the season," Patch said. "Everyone knows about Jake and Brenden, and those guys are amazing, but then you have Leo, who is an incredible setter, Price and so many others. We really feel we have a lot of depth at every position this year."

All the parts cited by Patch will work toward the perennial goal of a national championship. Considering the team came just one game short of that elusive championship a year ago, the extra special step hoped for could only mean coming out on top this time around.

As for that runner-up status last season, it came by way of a shocking straight-set defeat to Ohio State to end the season. While the loss was tough, players and coaches both assure that it's long in the past and hardly on their minds.

"At the end of the day, it's just a friggin' volleyball match," Langlois said. "That loss isn't going to define us. We obviously want to win it, but no, we moved on immediately after the match was over."

"It's in the past and we're absolutely in the present and have been since right after that match was over," affirmed Patch.

It's obvious to expect big things from the Cougars this season, considering all of the returning talent, all of whom has BYU ranked No. 3 nationally entering the season.

While most positions look well-stocked and with few question marks, the same can't be said for the libero position. With sophomore Erik Sikes questionable while recovering from a knee injury, the team may have to depend on a couple of young players — sophomore Taylor Richards and freshman Mitchel Worthington — to man the important, and often overlooked, receiving spot.

"We'll see where our health is at that position and it's a position that we'll kind of have to band-aid for a little bit," said BYU coach Shawn Olmstead. "Sikes has worked really hard, so hopefully he can be back."

Along with all the returning talent are several new and promising players like middle blocker Miki Jauhiainen (6-7), along with Tanner Skabelund (6-11) and Storm Fa'agata-Tufunga (6-3), among others.

"I don't know yet who exactly is going to set up, but I know they're real good, having gone against them in practice," Langlois said. "We have a lot of promising young players here."

The Cougars begin play this weekend with two road matches against No. 6 Lewis and No. 11 Loyola-Chicago. They'll then return home for three straight matches before beginning play in the always competitive Mountain-Pacific Sports Federation.

"This is a pretty unique year where it's not just us bringing everybody back. The top of the MPSF, other conferences ... there were a lot of younger teams, when you step back and look at it," Olmstead said. "And so it's going to be great volleyball. I'm excited and it's going to be great competition."

